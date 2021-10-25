Ubuntu Budgie – Ubuntu With Traditional Desktop Experience

Ubuntu Budgie is an official Ubuntu flavour. Budgie gets its name from the desktop environment it uses, the Budgie Desktop environment. Ubuntu Budgie, which was published as an unofficial Ubuntu flavour in 2016, was swiftly adopted by Ubuntu, which released Ubuntu Budgie 17.04 as the first official Ubuntu flavour in 2017. In this article, I will discuss the key features of Ubuntu Budgie as well as who/why it should be used.

If you’ve ever wondered why there are so many Ubuntu flavors, and why each one claims to be distinct despite using the same basic operating system, keep reading to discover out. In this article, I will discuss why Ubuntu has gained popularity that makes other communities follow it or base their ideas on top of it.

Ubuntu flavors

Let us begin with Ubuntu flavours. Why are there so many different flavours of Ubuntu?

Ubuntu is not your typical operating system. It is the most widely used server operating system. Ubuntu, developed by Canonical, is frequently used to run web servers, and Canonical offers commercial support to its paid clients. The operating system is completely free, however, premium support can be obtained by subscribing to its premium services.

Thousands of well-known companies, like Reddit, Netflix, Slack, Snapchat, and many others, use Ubuntu. It can also readily integrate with a variety of third-party services.

Ubuntu has gotten this far by delivering consistent updates and support. Every six months, Canonical releases a new version. It becomes a pretty wonderful solution for executing own ideas in reality with an enterprise-level operating system like Ubuntu. Ubuntu is a free operating system with open source code. Anyone with an idea is welcome to download the code, change it, and distribute it to their own community. That is why the majority of operating systems are built on Ubuntu.

When Ubuntu finds that a particular flavour adds value to the community, as in the instance of Ubuntu Budgie, it adopts it. If we count, at the moment, there are seven official flavours of Ubuntu. Each one of them has a unique interface that suits a group of users.

Ubuntu Budgie

Ubuntu Budgie brings its own taste to the operating system by using Budgie desktop environment. Budgie desktop environment is developed and maintained by Solus project. Ubuntu Budgie aims to develop Ubuntu for users who love traditional-looking interfaces to run on their modest to modern desktop or laptop.

Ubuntu Budgie Desktop

Ubuntu Budgie does not target old hardware. It can be used on Old systems but it may not provide a smooth experience. Applications that come pre-installed on Ubuntu Bugide are not decided to be installed based on lightness but functionality.

Pre-installed applications

Ubuntu Budgie comes pre-installed with the applications we need to perform basic tasks. We have Firefox for web browsing, LibreOffice for an office suite, Nemo file manager, Thunderbird email client, video and music player, and a variety of other useful software. If you can’t find the app you’re looking for, use GNOME Software to install it instantly.

Aside from the third-party apps described above, the Ubuntu Budgie team has created specialised tools for maintaining and configuring the operating system. When you boot Ubuntu Budgie, Budgie Welcome will guide you through the process of understanding the system, installing apps, updating the system, installing or changing drivers, and changing the distro’s theme.

Budgie Desktop Extras

Widgets can be used to add extra functionality to make life easier. Budgie desktop extras provide you access to a number of useful add-ons that may be used to improve the functionality of the distro. For example, you can install a file manager widget to open any file or folder without ever opening the manager Nemo, or a weather report widget to check the weather right from the desktop.

Budgie desktop extras

Change Themes & Layout

Budgie themes & layout utility allows changing desktop layout and theme easily without any additional tool. Open it from the Budgie welcome and select the preferred system layout and theme.

Desktop layout

Switch appearance

Layout

Recommendations

Budgie Recommendations is another excellent tool for quickly installing important tools. It is only a click away to install the Dropbox client or Flatpak support. At the moment, Recommendations lists seven handy ways to set up file sharing immediately, install Dropbox, Nemo share and Nemo preview.

Recommendations

There is no need to browse the Internet for post-installation instructions after installing Ubuntu Budgie. Budgie Welcome, an app created by Ubuntu Budgie, has successfully combined all necessary functions into a single app. Because of this approach, this distribution is also a suitable choice for beginning Linux users. After all of your efforts, it is inevitable that you will encounter problems while using third-party applications or services; however, there is no need to worry because Budgie Welcome also provides a link to the Budgie discourse community where you can ask questions and the community will assist you.

Download Ubuntu Budgie

Ubuntu Budgie is suitable for modern desktop users that require a traditional desktop environment to get things done quickly. Budgie’s in-house tools are highly helpful in customising the distribution based on the user’s specific preferences. Because Ubuntu Budgie is an official flavour of Ubuntu, its releases are timed to coincide with Ubuntu’s. Ubuntu Budgie 21.10 is the most recent release.