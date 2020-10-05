Install And Remove Software In Manjaro

Linux distributions have come a long way since its inception. There was a time when it used to be difficult for new users to perform simple tasks such as installing an application on Linux. The desktop environments are much easier to understand than before.

One of the best parts of the development is that several distros team have developed package management systems that make software installable across the Linux environment. No matter whether one is using Fedora, Ubuntu, or Arch, one package can be installed on all of them.

So when it comes to install software in Manjaro, today there are different ways and all of them are easy for a new Linux user.

pacman – An arch package manager

pacman is the default package manager of Arch Linux. On Manjaro Linux, pacman can be used to install and remove software whether from the distro’s repository or from the user’s own build.

Arch Repositories – Official Repository & AUR

Arch has two types of repositories. First is the distro’s official repository that contains the list of essential software maintained by the package maintainers. Manjaro has its own repository so that it can provide packages that are fully compatible with the distribution. Second is the Arch User Repository, aka. AUR that contains the community managed packages.

pacman can install packages from both of these repositories. By default, Manjaro has not enabled the AUR for its users. In order to install software such as Google Chrome, one needs to enable AUR in Manjaro.

Information Arch Linux and Manjaro both warn their users before installing software from AUR. Packages from AUR may not work as expected as they are not tested by the distro maintainers. Each package in AUR is managed by an individual community member and may break on new distro updates.



Install packages from AUR at your own risk.

Though, one can visit AUR and search for the specific package that he/she is willing to install. The package page contains important information that will help users make a decision to install the package or not.

Install software from AUR in Manjaro

pamac build package_name

Search packages from AUR

pamac search -a package_name

Install Software in Manjaro using pacman

pacman -S package_name

Remove Software in Manjaro using pacman

pacman -R package_name

pamac – pacman GUI – Add/Remove Software

pacman command-line is a quick and easy way to install packages from the official repository or AUR. Manjaro also has pamac, a GUI interface of pacman similar to the software center of Ubuntu, or even better.

Open pamac from the app menu. The name of pamac in the app menu is ‘Add/Remove Software‘.

pamac in Manjaro

As you can see in the screenshot above, it is extremely easy to install software using pamac. Just click ‘Install‘ next to the software name and it’ll build and install the software automatically.

Enable AUR in pamac

By default, pamac does not search for packages in AUR. To enable AUR, click the three dots in the top right of the window > click Preferences.

Enable AUR in Manjaro

Click the AUR tab and toggle on ‘Enable AUR support‘.

Now pamac will also include packages from AUR in user searches. For example, try to search ‘chrome‘. It’ll show results from Arch User Repository.

Snap in Manjaro

Snap is a new method to package and distribute software throughout Linux distributions. Snaps can be installed on any Linux distributions no matter the distro has official support for it or not.

Snaps maintain all the dependencies separately that consume extra disk space. Also, snaps do not always respect the system theme.

To install snaps support in Manjaro, use pacman and install snapd.

sudo pacman -S snapd

Enable snapd using the following command –

sudo systemctl enable --now snapd.socket

Or enable the snapd using pamac. Go to pamac Preferences settings > Snap and toggle on ‘Enable snap support‘.

Enable snap in Manjaro

Now, all your searches will also include snap apps as shown in the screenshot below.

Install snap in Manjaro

Install snap from CLI

Alternatively, users can use snap command-line options to search, install, remove, or list snap apps in Manjaro.

Search snap app

snap search package_name

Example – Search for keepass

[[email protected] ~]$ snap search keepass Name Version Publisher Notes Summary keepassxc 2.6.1 keepassxreboot - Modern, secure, and cross-platform password manager compatible with KeePass keepassx-elopio 2.0.2 elopio - KeePassX is a cross platform password safe authpass 1.7.8+1552 hpoul✓ - Open Source Password Manager with KeePass file support. newpass 1.0 lepidus - Generate a random password of a specified length from the command line kpcli-elopio 3.0 elopio - KeePass Command Line Interface

Install snap app

snap install package_name

Example – Install keepassxc snap

[[email protected] ~]$ snap install keepassxc keepassxc 2.6.1 from Jonathan White (keepassxreboot) installed

Remove snap app

snap remove package_name

Example – Remove keepassxc snap

[[email protected] ~]$ snap remove keepassxc keepassxc removed

List installed snap apps

snap list

[[email protected] ~]$ snap list Name Version Rev Tracking Publisher Notes core 16-2.46.1 9993 latest/stable canonical✓ core core18 20200724 1885 latest/stable canonical✓ base gnome-3-28-1804 3.28.0-17-gde3d74c.de3d74c 128 latest/stable canonical✓ - gtk-common-themes 0.1-36-gc75f853 1506 latest/stable canonical✓ - kde-frameworks-5 5.47.0 27 latest/stable kde✓ - keepassxc 2.6.1 1006 latest/stable keepassxreboot - snap-store 3.31.1+git187.84b64e0b 415 latest/stable canonical✓ - snapd 2.46.1 9279 latest/stable canonical✓ snapd

Flatpak in Manjaro

Simiar to snaps, Flatpak is also a method to package and distribute software across Linux distributions. It also has similar advantages and disadvantages over the default packaging system.

Flatpak can be installed on any Linux distributions. They solve the problem of porting software in multiple packaging systems to be installable on different Linux distributions. But, flatpaks do not update with the system updates instead need to be updated separately. Also, they install all the dependencies separately that consume extra space on disk, and system themes are not always supported.

Install Flatpak support in Manjaro

pamac install flatpak

Once flatpak is installed, users can use flatpak command in the terminal to manage flatpaks in Manjaro. But, users can also enable flatpak to be included in pamac results.

Open pamac, go to Preferences settings > Flatpak and toggle on ‘Enable flatpak support‘.

Enable Flatpak in Manjaro

Now all the search results in pamac will also include flatpak.

Install flatpak from pamac

Install flatpak from CLI

One can also use flatpak command in the terminal to manage flatpaks in Manjaro.

Search flatpak

flatpak search package_name

Example – Search for keepass flatpak

[[email protected] ~]$ flatpak search keepass Name Description Application ID Version Branch Remotes Password Sa… A password manager for GNOME org.gnome.PasswordSafe 3.99.2 stable flathub KeePassXC Community-driven port of the Windows application “KeePass Passwo… org.keepassxc.KeePassXC 2.6.1 stable flathub

Install flatpak

To install flatpak, copy the flatpak Application ID and use it to install the app.

flatpak install application_id

Example – Install Keepass flatpak

flatpak install org.keepassxc.KeePassXC

Remove flatpak

Similarly, remove any flatpak using the application id.

flatpak remove application_id

Example – Remove Keepass flatpak

[[email protected] ~]$ flatpak install org.keepassxc.KeePassXC Looking for matches… Found similar ref(s) for ‘org.keepassxc.KeePassXC’ in remote ‘flathub’ (system). Use this remote? [Y/n]: Y Required runtime for org.keepassxc.KeePassXC/x86_64/stable (runtime/org.kde.Platform/x86_64/5.15) found in remote flathub Do you want to install it? [Y/n]: Y org.keepassxc.KeePassXC permissions: ipc network ssh-auth wayland x11 devices file access [1] dbus access [2] bus ownership [3] [1] /tmp, host, xdg-config/BraveSoftware/Brave-Browser/NativeMessagingHosts:create, xdg-config/chromium/NativeMessagingHosts:create, xdg-config/google-chrome/NativeMessagingHosts:create, xdg-config/kdeglobals:ro, xdg-config/vivaldi/NativeMessagingHosts:create, ~/.mozilla/native-messaging-hosts:create, ~/.tor-browser/app/Browser/TorBrowser/Data/Browser/.mozilla/native-messaging-hosts:create [2] com.canonical.AppMenu.Registrar, com.canonical.Unity.Session, org.freedesktop.Notifications, org.freedesktop.ScreenSaver, org.freedesktop.login1.Manager, org.freedesktop.login1.Session, org.gnome.ScreenSaver, org.gnome.SessionManager, org.gnome.SessionManager.Presence, org.kde.StatusNotifierWatcher [3] org.kde.StatusNotifierItem-2-2 ID Branch Op Remote Download 1. [✓] org.freedesktop.Platform.GL.default 20.08 i flathub 42.1 MB / 42.3 MB 2. [✓] org.freedesktop.Platform.GL.nvidia-450-66 1.4 u flathub 1.0 kB / 99.9 MB 3. [✓] org.kde.KStyle.Adwaita 5.15 i flathub 6.1 MB / 6.1 MB 4. [✓] org.kde.Platform.Locale 5.15 i flathub 17.7 kB / 341.1 MB 5. [✓] org.kde.Platform 5.15 i flathub 311.5 MB / 388.3 MB 6. [✓] org.keepassxc.KeePassXC stable i flathub 9.9 MB / 11.2 MB Changes complete.

List installed flatpaks

flatpak list

Upgrade flatpak

flatpka upgrade

Summary

So this is how to install Software in Manjaro. Having support for snaps and flatpaks is a great advantage for users who love to play with different types of applications. There is a huge array of software available and one can find their desired software from at least one of these sources.

Manjaro has written well-described documentation covering each topic in detail. So do refer to the documentation for more information.

If you have any problem, you can also post your question in the comment section below this article and do join our telegram channel for the latest updates.