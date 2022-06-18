Cheapest Web Hosting Services 2022

On LinuxAndUbuntu, we have discussed hosting WordPress, Drupal, Joomla, and other popular software on practically all major web server software. If you want to build a website on any web server, Web hosting is one of the most important components to start with.

In this article, I will discuss some of the best and cheapst web hosting providers. I have used or still using many of these web hosting services . Before we begin, I want to emphasise that cheap does not imply sacrificing quality.

There are hundreds of web hosting services, but Google, AWS, and some other handful web services are mostly considered because of their popularity. It is not difficult to understand why one would choose a renowned web hosting provider such as Google, AWS, or Hostgator. However, while Google and AWS provide high-quality servers with high uptime, they are not accessible to everyone due to higher prices.

A small eCommerce store may cost hundreds of dollars to host on either of these popular hosting packages. The higher the server resources, the higher the price.

Other web hosting services, on the other hand, provider quality servers at an affordable price. The web hosting companies I’m going to highlight in this list are known for providing cost-effective VPS and Dedicated servers.

Shared hosting vs. Dedicated server

I am not a fan of shared hosting services that share one server resources among ten or twenty consumers. I, myself, have tested and used almost all popular shared hosting services. The main issue with most shared hosting services is that consumers get extremely limited power of the CPU. Most of the time, CPU consumption is beyond 90%, even though consumer has not set up anything yet. In my experience, a very few could provide the quality services while most shared hostings crawled when set up to serve WordPress or other CMS.

When it comes to get the high server uptime and fast performance, dedicated server is a way to go. In another article, I have discussed in the difference between shared hosting and dedicated hosting. Please read the article to better determine what type of server you require.

All the cloud providers in this list provide both, VPS and dedicated server. So I suggest you to find out out what you need for your desired website or application.

Dynamic Pricing

VPS and dedicated server pricing can be quite volatile. I’ll be looking at three main components in this article: CPU cores, Memory (RAM), and storage. If someone chooses to purchase more add-ons, the price may rise. For instance, automatic backup, more IP addresses, additional storage, and so forth.

We will start the list in descending order, putting the highest price on #4 and lowest price on #1.

Cheapest Web Hosting Services

MassiveGRID offers a wide range of hosting solutions, including shared hosting, cloud dedicated servers, and bare metal dedicated servers. After evaluating MassiveGRID, we moved LinuxAndUbuntu to MassiveGRID in October 2019. We hosted LinuxAndUbuntu on MassiveGRID till April 2022 after discovering a more cost-effective solution.

Server type Starts from (monthly) vCPU Memory (RAM) Storage Storage Type VPS (Shared CPU) $15 2 2GB DDR4 32GB SSD Cloud Dedicated Server $51.84 2 4GB DDR4 64GB SSD Bare metal dedicated server $176.20 4 32GB Addon SSD/NVMe

VPS hosting costs as little as $15 per month. You should be able to host blogs, eCommerce websites, and custom apps with two virtual CPUs and two gigabytes of DDR4 RAM. If you need more processing power, you may have to upgrade the server to a Cloud dedicated server or bare metal.

It is vital to note that when using a bare metal dedicated server, users must pay an additional price for storage.

2x450GB SSD NVMe Soft RAID $81 2x450GB SSD NVMe Soft RAID + 2x2TB HDD SATA Soft RAID $97 2x1920GB SSD NVMe Soft RAID $120

DigitalOcean is the most popular cloud service among the others listed here. It is well-known for offering fast cloud servers at a low cost. A virtual private server with 1 vCPU, 1GB RAM, and a 25GB SSD costs $5. A $5 upgrade gets you 50GB of SSD storage.

Server type Starts from vCPU Memory (RAM) Storage Storage Type VPS (Shared CPU) $5 1 1GB 25GB SSD Dedicated Server $60 2 8GB 25GB SSD

Vultr is extremely useful for testing and hosting custom applications. I have been using Vultr for testing custom web applications. It provides a small IPv6-only VPS for as low as $2.5/month. With $3/month, you can also get IPv4. Server management is very similar to DigitalOcean in that it allows you to easily create, delete, and manage servers.

Server type Starts from vCPU Memory (RAM) Storage Storage Type VPS (Shared vCPU) $2.5 (No IPv4) 1 0.5GB 10GB SSD VPS (Shared vCPU) $3 (IPv4) 1 0.5GB 10GB SSD Dedicated Server $30 1 4GB 30GB NVMe

Contabo is at the top of our list. So far, I have not discovered a server hosting service that is as inexpensive as Contabo. Contabo offers servers at an unbelievable low price with resources that none of the competitors can match. At least I’ve not found any. We migrated LinuxAndUbuntu to Contabo in April 2022, and it’s been excellent for me so far.

Pricing begins at $6.99 per month for a VPS with 4 vCPU, 8GB RAM, 200GB SSD storage, or 50GB NVMe storage. One can select the type of SSD to install in their servers. If you are hosting an application that does not require fast storage, go with SSD; otherwise, go with NVMe.

For heavy tasks, virtual dedicated servers provide powerful compute instances. It’s ideal for launching custom applications or high-traffic WordPress sites.

Server type Starts from CPU Memory (RAM) Storage Storage Type VPS (Shared vCPU) $6.99 4 8GB 200GB SSD VDS (Virtual Dedicated Server) $49.99 3 24GB 180GB NVMe Bare meta Dedicated Server $180.98 10 256 GB REG ECC 500GB SSD

Their VDS pricing goes as high as $168.99/month for a whopping 12 physical CPU cores, 96 GB RAM, 720 GB NVMe, 1 Gbit/s port.

Bare metal dedicated servers, on the other hand, are the most powerful servers. You have complete access to strong hardware with outstanding performance. Pricing begins at $169.99 per month for 10 CPU cores, 256 GB REG ECC RAM, and a 1 Gbit/s port. Contabo dedicated servers, like MassiveGRID, necessitate the purchase of extra SSDs.

Storage Size Type Pricing 500 GB SSD $10.99 1 TB SSD $28.99 2 TB SSD $43.99 4 TB SSD $109.99 480 GB NVMe $25.99 1 TB NVMe $48.99 1.9 TB NVMe $79.99 2 TB HDD $7.99 6 TB HDD $37.99 12 TB HDD $68.99

In total, there are 12 drive slots which means one can attach multiple disks to a single compute instance. Each HDD takes 2 drive slots, each SSD takes 1 drive slot, and each NVMe takes 1 PCIe slot.

32 TB bandwidth

Contabo offers 32 TB of outgoing bandwidth and unlimited in. It’s the highest I’ve ever seen. DigitalOcean and the other prominent cloud services supply bandwidth based on the plan, which is still relatively limited. Contabo includes 32 TB of traffic with each plan, with the opportunity to upgrade (in case you consume 32 TB in a month).

Conclusion

All of the service providers featured here have knowledgeable staff to assist their clients. If you get locked out of your server, their automatic reset root password will help you get back in. If you require additional information, please visit the relevant website or leave a comment below this article; I will do my best to respond as quickly as possible.

This was my list of the cheapest web hosting. I’m willing to consider suggestions for adding more server providers to the list. Because I was solely concerned with inexpensive cost and high-quality servers while writing this article, the list only comprises four providers.